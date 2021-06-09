Klamath County residents watched their recycling bins fill up and some overflow after the Tingley Lane waste transfer center was destroyed by fire last month.
Recycling collections have been stopped since, but respite is on the way.
Waste Management announced Tuesday that recycling collections to the Tingley Lane transfer station will resume next week on Monday, June 14.
Waste Management will collect double loads from homes at no additional cost until recycling collections are caught up. Ben Hirengen, district manager for the company, asked residents to limit to just double their normal load, no matter how much they have saved up at home.
“Our teams and trucks can only collect so much on a given route,” he said.
It is possible that heavy volumes may prevent collection from all customers on regular service days. If that occurs, Waste Management said residential customers should pull their garbage cans from the curb, then set them out on their next regular service day.
“This may mean storing some recyclables in a garage or storage area, for a week or so. We understand this may be inconvenient, and yet it will be a big help for the broader recovery effort,” Hirengen said.
Recycling drop-off service remains suspended at the 1812 Greensprings Drive location. Waste Management is working to resume that service as soon as possible, the company said.
When the transfer station burned down, Tom Crist, the company's solid waste manager, had to find an alternative location for waste usually transported to Tingley. That the facility was a total loss was surprising to the company.
"It was a huge loss that we never expected to happen because it was an all metal building," Crist said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal. Crist encourages people to avoid throwing electronics such as iPhones, batteries, computers or anything else that has flammable potential in the trash or recycle. He has seen fires start at the landfill because of electronics.
An emergency transfer station opened at the Klamath Landfill to accommodate for the influx of trash that would have normally gone to the Tingley facility before eventually being buried at the Dry Creek Landfill near Eagle Point.
"We actually had all of the garbage within Klamath Falls moving within a day (after the fire)," Crist said.