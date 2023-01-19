Overturned Canoe

An overturned canoe is seen near a waterway obstruction.

 Oregon Marine Board

The Oregon State Marine Board says 2022 was a safer boating year than 2020 and 2021, but the number of fatalities is still high.

In 2021, there were 19 recreational boating fatalities, and in 2020, there were 26, which was the highest number since 1993 with 25. There were 16 boating fatalities in 2022.

