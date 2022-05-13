The Klamath-Lake Long Term Recovery Group will host an event for survivors of the Bootleg Fire from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Diamond Home Improvement, 2380 S. 6th St. in Klamath Falls.
Seventy households are scheduled to gather for hamburgers and hot dogs and then will be granted access to the store to use a donated $500 gift card to shop for tools and materials to assist them on their road to recovery.
“What we have discovered through our interactions and outreach efforts is that these survivors are resilient and carry within themselves a pioneer spirit, they truly desire to rebuild what they lost. It is the KLLTRG’s desire to assist that rebuilding process by providing resources and support necessary to successfully complete the journey of recovery” said Baptist Church on Homedale Pastor C. Vern Bland, Chairman of the KLLTRG.
The KLLTRG is composed of several resourcing agencies, organizations, and individuals from Klamath County, and throughout the state, including the Klamath County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Management, Oregon Department of Human Services, Red is the Road to Wellness, Catholic Charities, Klamath & Lake Community Action Services, Baptist Church on Homedale & Northwest Baptist Disaster Relief, and Lutheran Disaster Response.
“We are kicking off a community tool drive as well, that we hope will help these survivor households to have the necessary tools and equipment to rebuild their homes, property, and lives,” Pastor Bland said.
Donations of used and new tools can be left at the Baptist Church on Homedale, 3052 Homedale Rd. in Klamath Falls, throughout the month of May and June. All tools gathered will be distributed to Bootleg Fire Survivors and some will be placed in the Bly Community Tool Library.
“This is Klamath County, and there is a deeply generous spirit throughout the county and whether you live in Chiloquin, Klamath, Merrill, Bonanza or Bly, you are part of our community and we want to ensure that we take care of our neighbors and community members in needs, that what the KLLTRG is about, that’s what this survivor event sponsored by Diamond Home Improvement is about, and as a chairman I could not be more proud of the work that is being done to help these families move towards recovery,” Pastor Bland said.