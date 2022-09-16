Portland Murder

Sean Kealiher speaks at a rally in Portland following the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States on Nov. 11, 2016, in Portland. Kealiher was killed in a hit and run outside Cider Riot! in Portland on Oct. 12, 2019. Records released this week imply imply police slow-walked the homicide investigation.

 Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting

For more than two years, the Portland Police Bureau has insisted its detectives diligently investigated the 2019 killing of a well-known anti-fascist activist.

Those claims now appear shakier than ever.

Tags