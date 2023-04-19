The Bureau of Reclamation started increasing water flows Wednesday, April 19 at Link River Dam and below Iron Gate Dam to reduce the risk of disease for salmon in the Klamath River.
Releases from Upper Klamath Lake through Link River Dam increased to 5,300 cubic feet per second (cfs) Wednesday morning. The increased flows reached Iron Gate Dam late in the day, resulting in increased flows below Iron Gate Dam from the current 1,330 cfs up to a peak of around 6,030 cfs late Wednesday afternoon. The peak will last for 72 hours.
Flows will begin ramping down at Link River Dam early Saturday, April 22 and that evening at Iron Gate Dam. The rampdown will last through the end of April. The public is urged to take appropriate safety precautions while flows are increased.
Upon completion of the surface flushing flow event, Reclamation will continue to maintain Klamath River flows in accordance with the 2020 Interim Operations Plan. This surface flushing flow is an environmental compliance requirement and was implemented in coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, NOAA Fisheries, Tribal Nations and Klamath Project water contractors.
This will be the first full surface flushing flow since 2019, according to Moss Driscoll, the director of water policy for the Klamath Water Users Association. There were limited flows in 2020 and 2022 and none at all in 2021.
“It could affect resources in Upper Klamath Lake,” Driscoll said. “The lake level is sufficient, but is starting to flatline … there’s more water going out than coming in.”
Reclamation announced last week that 215,000 acre-feet of water would be available this year for the Klamath Project, which provides water to roughly 230,000 acres of farms and refuges in Southern Oregon and Northern California.
“On paper, it shouldn’t affect the Klamath Project,” Driscoll said of the surface flushing flows.