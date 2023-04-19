The Bureau of Reclamation started increasing water flows Wednesday, April 19 at Link River Dam and below Iron Gate Dam to reduce the risk of disease for salmon in the Klamath River.

Releases from Upper Klamath Lake through Link River Dam increased to 5,300 cubic feet per second (cfs) Wednesday morning. The increased flows reached Iron Gate Dam late in the day, resulting in increased flows below Iron Gate Dam from the current 1,330 cfs up to a peak of around 6,030 cfs late Wednesday afternoon. The peak will last for 72 hours.

