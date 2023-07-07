Oregon recall

State Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, introduces legislation on the House floor April 2, 2019, at the Capitol in Salem.

 Bradley W. Parks / OPB

One of Oregon’s largest labor unions is on the verge of forcing a recall election on one of the state’s most labor-friendly lawmakers, and Lane County voters should prepare for political fireworks.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 has submitted petitions containing more than 6,600 signatures in favor of recalling state Rep. Paul Holvey, the union’s political director said this week.