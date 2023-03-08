Oregon Republican lawmakers and victims of the notorious “jogger rapist” Richard Gillmore — who admitted to raping nine women and girls in the 1970s and 1980s — want to pass legislation that would give victims a voice when the state classifies sex offenders and determines the risk they pose to communities.

In recent months, the Gillmore case has ignited calls among victims for Oregon to overhaul how the state classifies the risk level of sex offenders after they are released from prison.

Tags