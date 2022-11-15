A new system of voting has impacted some key midterm battleground races, aims at fostering more coalition-building candidates and could try to stop pro-Trump MAGA conservatives in more contests going forward.
Ranked-choice voting (RCV) is eyed as another weapon for Democrats and neoconservative and establishment Republicans to stop Trump-backed candidates from winning in local, state and federal elections.
Proponents say RCV is about generating more collegial elections and governance, especially at the mostly nonpartisan local level.
“It intends for candidates to go beyond their narrow political base and appeal to a broader range of voters,” said Len Foxwell, a Democratic political consultant and principal with Annapolis-based Tred Avon Strategies.
Foxwell expects to see more ranked-choice measures being proposed across the country.
How it works
Some ranked-choice systems also look to extinguish traditional partisan primaries. They instead will group multiple candidates into a larger open race.
If that open RCV race has four candidates, for example, voters will then rank their choices from one to four. If no candidate reaches more than 50%, then bottom candidates are eliminated in successive rounds with their second place votes allocated until one of the other candidates gets a majority.
Advocates say it will move the political system and discourses more toward compromise rather than the current state of discord. Progressives and anti-Trump Republicans also see the system as a way to keep MAGA (Make America Great Again) Trump acolytes from sweeping to office.
In Oregon
Ranked-choice ballot measures were approved in the midterm elections in Nevada (already a Democratic-leaning battleground) as well as in Portland and Multnomah County in Oregon. Benton County and the city of Corvallis previously approved RCV election measures.
Local backers include teachers and labor unions, the NAACP’s Portland Branch, Urban League of Portland, League of Women Voters and Multnomah County Democrats.
The voter-approved measure also reorganizes the Portland City Council. Backers say the ranked-choice system adopted by voters will improve the diversity of elected officials.
“At long last, communities of color will have a fair shot at consistent and meaningful representation at Portland City Hall,” said Marcus Mundy, executive Director of the Coalition of Communities of Color. “Only five people of color have served on Portland City Council in its entire history. Only nine have been women, and only two have lived east of 82nd Avenue. Our current system leaves too many Portlanders voiceless and frustrated at the ineffectiveness of the commission form of government. Now that voters have approved Measure 26-228, all of this will change: ranked choice voting, multi-member districts, and professional city management will get Portland on track to a brighter future for all of us.”
RCV in Alaska
In Alaska, ranked-choice voting has been working against Sarah Palin in her U.S. House campaign and Kelly Tshibaka in her effort to oust U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.
Tshibaka and Palin are both backed by Trump but ranked-choice is poised to defeat them with U.S. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, benefiting from votes from a moderate Republican and the anti-Trump Murkowski hoping to gain votes from a Democrat after trailing in the first round of her bid for a fourth, six-year term.
Alaska voters approved the ranking system in 2020.
Maine also has ranked-choice voting that is impacting a tight race in its Second Congressional District where Democrat U.S. Rep. Jared Golden has 49.2% a 14,885-vote lead over Republican former congressman Bruce Poliquin, who has 43.9%, with an independent garnering 6.9% in the fist round. Golden is expected to win a second round.
Some conservatives worry about the system being approved and deployed in other states with the implicit aim at keeping populist MAGA candidates from winning.
“Ranked choice voting is manipulative and removes transparency from the electoral process,” said U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a Republican representing far Northern California. “We broke away from a parliamentary system over 230 years ago and don’t need a parliamentary vote proportions system now. Americans should vote for whoever they think is the single best candidate, and the candidates with the most votes should win. That has always been the American system and I think it best fits our form of government, which is a republic.”
Former President Donald Trump also bashed ranked-choice during a campaign rally for Palin earlier this year. Peltola, the first Alaska native to serve in Congress, won a ranked voting special election in August beating Palin and Republican Nick Beglich to succeed a seat held by Don Young, who died in March. The trio are all running in the current November election with Peltola favored to prevail in a second round.
“You never know who won in ranked choice. You could be in third place and they announce that you won the election,” Trump said during the Alaska rally. “It’s a total rigged deal. Just like a lot of other things in this country.”
Palin has also criticized the ranked-choice while the Senate has raised Trump backers’ ire over U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s significant financial support for Murkowski over Tshibaka.
Big Money
Nationally, ranked-choice voting has some powerful and wealthy backers. One of the main organizations advocating for RCV elections is the FairVote, a Takoma Park, Md.,-based group.
FairVote financial backers include groups aligned with progressive financier George Soros, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Carnegie Corporation of New York, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the Tides Foundation. Former 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang also serves on the board of FairVote’s political advocacy arm.
FairVote did not respond to a request for comment but said in a release that the 2022 election was a success.
“Ranked choice voting (RCV) just had its biggest Election Day ever,” the Maryland group said pointing to measures approved by localities in California, Colorado, Maine and Illinois.
Nevada voters also approved a statewide RCV measure. The state is already a more than Democratic-leaning battleground and the ranking system could increase that advantage.
Foxwell said the system helps elect more coalition-building candidates and that will work against Trump’s MAGA wing, as well as potential left-wing factions on the Democratic side. “It will result in more moderate candidates,” he said.
Foxwell said the potential dynamic shows itself in the Alaska races where Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans are expected to combine to defeat Palin and Tshibaka in ranked-choice second rounds.
He also said ranked-choice will favor candidates who are more positive and engaging with the broader electorate. He said candidates need to be able to reach out to other groups, including opponents, to win in successive rounds of voting.
Foxwell sees ranked choice having more traction at the local level where many races are already nonpartisan.
“You see this happening more often than not in municipalities,” he said. But, Foxwell also sees some potential in some state legislatures next year — including Democratic states such as Maryland.