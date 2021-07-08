Klamath foodies know the Real Taste of India restaurant from its location at Running Y Resort. But now Klamath Falls residence wont have to drive out of town for a fresh basket of naan and hot plate of tandoori chicken.
Owner Kumar Virender opened his new location, known as Rama Indian Restaurant, at 617 Main Street. The restaurant will have a $14 all-you-can-eat buffet, as well as full menu options.
"I will never tell you you eat too much," laughed Virender.
Virender started planning the new location before the pandemic. He said it has taken him nine months to put that plan into practice.
The restaurant's Running Y location did good takeout business despite the pandemic, but they did experience a loss in employees. Training new cooks and waiters how to prepare authentic Indian dishes was the biggest challenge to opening the new spot, Virender said. He had to hire and train almost a full staff of new employees.
"I like to keep the food quality and authentic," he said.
The restaurant serves food from 29 different regions in India. If a customer has never had Indian food, but wants to try something new, Virender recommends ordering the chicken tikka masala. This dish involves chicken marinated in a curry sauce served over jasmine rice. All of the food in the buffet starts at a mild spice, but there are many spice options that can be added.
"It is important to me to represent Indian culture and food," Virender said.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Virender hopes people will stop by the restaurant for lunch or dinner.