After taking a hiatus due to COVID-19, the Chocolate Walk is back.
The fifth year of this event returns from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
An event put on by the Klamath Chapter of Disabled American Veterans since 2016, the Chocolate Walk is a fundraising campaign that offers an opportunity for participants to eat some chocolate and check out stores downtown.
A total of 23 downtown businesses are involved, each offering their own chocolate delicacy.
To join in the merriment, tickets may be purchased prior to the event for $7 from either Thrifty City at 221 W. Main St. or Everybody’s Vintage at 733 Main St. Tickets may also be bought the day of the event for $10 at Sugarman’s Corner on Main and South Sixth streets beginning at 11:30 a.m.
All proceeds go to assist local veterans and directly to the nonprofit Klamath Chapter of Disabled American Veterans. Recently the local DAV has begun a ride assistance program where veterans may receive a lift from anywhere in the Klamath Basin to anywhere in the state for any medical reason such as appointments, surgeries or examinations.
The local chapter also helps with emergency assistance for veterans. On Thanksgiving and Christmas, the chapter gives out an average of 60 food boxes loaded with a full-size turkey and all traditional fixings. The DAV also cooks breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday.
Every function and act of service is funded completely through donation.