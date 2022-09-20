Fire Season

At North Waldo Campground, some campsites and areas experienced more fire intensity than others. Many trees surrounding this campsite were burned when the Cedar Creek Fire passed through. Photo provided by the Cedar Creek Fire Incident Command.

 Cedar Creek Fire Incident Command via InciWeb

Despite rain and cooler weather in Oregon throughout the weekend, fire dangers remain in the state. A reminder was released by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

“It’s very easy to think that with the lower temperatures that the potential of fire has gone down,” ODF spokesperson Jessica Prakke said. “However, we are still seeing new fire starts daily throughout the state of Oregon.”

