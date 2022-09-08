The next film in the Ross Ragland Film Series, "Book of Dust," is scheduled to be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The film is a National Theater performance of the classic British production, which is recommended for those ages 13 and older.
According to a press release from the Ragland Theater, "set 12 years before his epic 'His Dark Materials' trilogy, this gripping adaptation revisits Phillip Pullman’s fantastical world in which waters are rising and storms are brewing. Two young people and their dæmons, with everything at stake, find themselves at the center of a terrifying manhunt. In their care is a tiny child called Lyra Belacqua, and in that child lies the fate of the future. And as the waters rise around them, powerful adversaries conspire for mastery of Dust: salvation to some, the source of infinite corruption to others."
The film is not advised for children younger than 13 due to scenes of threat and physical violence, gunshot sound effects, reference of sexual violence toward a minor, strobe effect and flashing lights, and smoke and haze, the press release states.
"Book of Dust" has a runtime of 180 minutes, which includes one 10-minute intermission. General tickets cost $5.
Visit the theater’s website at www.ragland.org to purchase tickets or learn more. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or two hours before show time the day of any show.