The youth of Oregon are invited to participate in a newly revived poster contest warning of the dangers of radon as part of National Radon Action Month, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that can build up in homes and cause cancer. There are hotspots for the gas throughout the country, including in several regions of Oregon. Portland and the Willamette Valley, the area around Grants Pass and Medford, and the city of La Grande all have an underlying geology that makes them more likely to have higher radon levels in the air, according to Jara Popinga, the radon program coordinator of the Oregon Health Authority.

Tags