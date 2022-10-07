Jeff Golden

Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, is facing criticism for a 1971 memoir of his time working for a farm that aimed to help black sharecroppers move out of poverty.

 Campaign photo

More than 50 years ago, a 20-year-old Harvard student spent his summer picking weeds and harvesting watermelons on a southwest Georgia farm that aimed to help Black sharecroppers rise from poverty.

That student, Jeff Golden, is now a Democratic state senator running for re-election in a southern Oregon district targeted by Republicans. They seized on the 1971 memoir he published about his summer at Featherfield Farm, “Watermelon Summer,” which contains multiple instances of a racial slur.

