An intense heat wave is prompting Oregon to ease its rules on self-serve and full-service gasoline station and fuel pumping.

 Damian Dovarganes/The Associated Press

The extreme heat wave is giving Oregonians a chance to work on their gas-pumping skills.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Tuesday, July 26 due to high summer temperatures. The summer heat has temperatures hitting well into the 90s into the weekend.

