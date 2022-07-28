The extreme heat wave is giving Oregonians a chance to work on their gas-pumping skills.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Tuesday, July 26 due to high summer temperatures. The summer heat has temperatures hitting well into the 90s into the weekend.
The order, which runs through Saturday, July 30, has also allowed the state fire marshal to temporarily lift Oregon’s rules requiring full-service fueling at gasoline stations.
Oregon and New Jersey require gas station attendants pump gas while the rest of the country has self-service fuel pumps. A 2015 change in Oregon’s fuel rules does allow for self-serve pumping in rural areas and along the Pacific coast during evening hours.
The temporary authorization impacts gas stations and allows for self-service fueling rather than having employees be exposed to the heat wave. Brown’s order and self-serve fuel authorization applies to 25 Oregon counties,
The impacted counties include Columbia, Clackamas, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Grant, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill.
The fire marshal previously suspended full-service mandates during last summer’s heat wave and the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oregon Fuels Association, which represents local stations, and Northwest Grocers Association, which represents supermarkets, both welcomed the state move.
“Gas stations in the covered counties applauded the State Fire Marshal’s decision, which provides critical relief for workers from excessive outdoor temperatures, while ensuring that communities have access to gasoline. Gas is a necessity Oregonians rely on — to get to work and essential appointments,” the industry groups said in a statement.
Oregon’s full-service rules do not normally apply to motorcyclists and diesel drivers.