Klamath County Public Health and Klamath Basin Behavioral Health are inviting community members and colleagues to a special video showing and conversation Thursday, Dec. 15.
Light snacks will be available. The video — which will be shown in the KCPH Annex at 3314 Vandenberg Road — will begin at 5:40 p.m. to allow for those who use the bus for transportation. The event will conclude by 6:30 p.m. to also facilitate bus use.
Carin Taylor is the presenter of a TEDx production on belonging. Closed captioning will be provided.
Taylor, an executive with Workday, shares why belonging is a key focus of her leadership strategy. She outlines the key ingredients needed to belong and how to create them.
This event builds on one of the Blue Zones’ Power 9 concepts: Belong. Belonging also has mental health benefits.
A 2020 study in college students found a positive link between a sense of belonging and greater happiness and overall well-being. The study was called “Emotional intelligence, belongingness, and mental health in college students.”
Belonging also contributes to an overall reduction in mental health issues including:
• Anxiety
• Depression
• Hopelessness
• Loneliness
• Social anxiety
• Suicidal thoughts
The video and follow-up discussion will provide an opportunity for community members to express how they feel a sense of belonging and how the community might be more welcoming.