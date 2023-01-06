Klamath County Public Health is hosting a PBS documentary series that addresses the root causes of socio-economic and racial inequities in health.
The four-hour "Unnatural Causes" series crisscrosses the nation uncovering new findings that suggest there is much more to personal health than bad habits, health care or unlucky genes. The social circumstances in which people are born, live and work actually disrupts physiology as much as germs and viruses.
Each one-hour showing will be followed by a 30-minute discussion. The schedule includes:
• 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Klamath County Library main branch showing "In Sickness and In Wealth: How does the distribution of power, wealth and resources shape opportunities for health?"
• 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Klamath County Library main branch showing "When the Bough Breaks: Can racism become embedded in the body and affect birth outcomes? Becoming American: Latino immigrants arrive healthy, so why don’t they stay that way?"
• 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Klamath County Library main branch showing "Bad Sugar: What are the connections between diabetes, oppression, and empowerment in two Native American communities? Place Matters: Why is your street address such a strong predictor of your health?"
• 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday Jan. 29 at the Klamath County Library main branch showing "Collateral Damage: How do Marshall Islanders pay for globalization and U.S. military policy with their health? Not Just a Paycheck: Why do layoffs take such a huge toll in Michigan but cause hardly a ripple in Sweden?"
The events will be led by Kennedi Fields, a KCPH program coordinator. She works as part of a multidisciplinary team and with community partners to ensure health inequities are identified and that appropriate strategies are implemented to address them.