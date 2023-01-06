Klamath County Public Health is hosting a PBS documentary series that addresses the root causes of socio-economic and racial inequities in health.

The four-hour "Unnatural Causes" series crisscrosses the nation uncovering new findings that suggest there is much more to personal health than bad habits, health care or unlucky genes. The social circumstances in which people are born, live and work actually disrupts physiology as much as germs and viruses.

