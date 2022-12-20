A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans’ Community Resource Center on Oct. 28 in Lynwood, Calif.
Klamath County Public Health officials have announced a flu vaccine clinic at the agency’s facility, 3314 Vandenberg Road.
The clinic will run from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
“We understand that community members have had difficulty obtaining flu vaccination this fall,” said Public Health Director Jennifer Little. “We hope this helps meet some of the local need.”
Only flu vaccine will be available. There will be no COVID-19 doses. Insurance will be billed, but no one will be turned away for inability to pay for services.
