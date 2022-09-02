LAKEVIEW — For many, Labor Day weekend is enjoyed recreating on area public lands or working on outdoor projects.
This weekend, Southern Oregon is expecting to see high temperatures and strong gusty winds. Fire danger remains extreme and fire officials from the South-Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) urge the public to prevent any human-caused wildfires.
“Wildland fire conditions in Klamath & Lake counties are still at extreme fire danger levels,” said Randall Baley, Protection Unit Forester for the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF). “It’s been a good season in terms of challenging fires and we would like to keep it that way. This upcoming wind situation combined with recent dry weather patterns have led to a 'pins and needles' situation as we enter late summer and early fall. We have been blessed so far by not having more human-caused fires. My concern is we are only a blink away from additional major problems. With hunting seasons here and high recreation use with the warm and dry weather, fire officials are keeping a close eye in the entire area with Regulated Use Closures still in effect and continually educating the public on the current conditions.”
Summer holiday weekends, including Labor Day, see an increase in abandoned campfires on area wildlands. Currently campfires are prohibited as part of Public Use Restrictions on most public lands in South Central Oregon. The latest restrictions and regulations, including for ODF and federal agencies, are available at scofmp.org/restrictions.shtml.
The public is responsible for ensuring they have reviewed and are aware of the restrictions for the landscape they plan to recreate or work on. For all agencies, violation of these prohibitions could result in citations, fines and even imprisonment, depending on the agency and order.
Visitors to public and private wildlands should always use caution to prevent human-caused wildfires. To reduce the risk, it is advised to do the following:
• Before camping, check fire restrictions and never leave a campfire unattended. Build campfires in cleared open areas and keep water and a shovel nearby. Make sure campfires are out and cool to the touch before leaving the area.
• Consider alternatives to a campfire, such as a portable camp stove.
• Smoking should only be in a closed vehicle or fire-safe area and always dispose of cigarette debris in some type of an ashtray. Check local Use Regulations for specific rules.
• Avoid driving and parking in tall grass or roads with heavy, fine fuel accumulations. Exhaust particles, hot exhaust pipes, and hot catalytic converters can start grass fires in a matter of seconds. Exhaust from ATVs and motorcycles can also ignite wildfires. Maintain proper tire pressure; driving on exposed wheel rims can throw sparks.
• Secure chains properly from trailers or other equipment. Sparks from dragging chains have caused numerous wildfires.
• Spark arresters are required on all recreational and portable gasoline-powered equipment.
• Carry firefighting equipment in vehicles, including a shovel, at least one gallon of water or one 2 ½ pounds or larger fire extinguisher.
Suspected wildfires should be reported to 911 as soon as possible.