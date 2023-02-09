A Protestant and a Catholic will meet next week to publicly and respectfully discuss a question every Christian should consider: Where and how does a Christian find final and ultimate truth concerning the Christian faith?
The dialogue is set for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the St. Pius X Church parish hall located at 4880 Bristol Ave. in Klamath Falls.
If you have wondered how a person can find the fullness of the Christian faith, this dialogue might be of interest to you. The goal for each presenter is to give his understanding of where and how a person can get authentic and accurate Christian truths.
This question is a major one because it ultimately determines how one learns, understands and practices the Christian faith.
Matt Rohrbach will present the Protestant perspective. Rohrbach has been a pastor at Evergreen Baptist Fellowship since 2015 and earned a masters of divinity at Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary.
Vic Scaravilli will represent the Catholic perspective. Scaravilli has taught religious education classes for more than 20 years on a variety of topics. He also is an evangelist who leads retreats for Light of the World Evangelization Ministries across the country.
Both desire the dialogue to be both informative and respectful. They invite everyone, churched or unchurched, from any denomination to attend and investigate the claims of each speaker. Ultimately, the goal is to help each person explore his or her faith more deeply.
For more information about this event, call 541-884-6905.