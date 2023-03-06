Bathroom Legislation

Senate Bill 246 would apply to charter schools and boys bathrooms, including at McKay High School in Salem.

 Amanda Loman/Salem Reporter

Public schools statewide are required to provide free tampons and sanitary pads for all students. But a bill introduced in Oregon’s 2023 legislative session seeks to change that.

Oregon’s Menstrual Dignity Act — passed in 2021 as House Bill 3294 — requires schools to provide menstrual products in gender-neutral, male and female restrooms, making them available to more than 552,000 K-12 students, 85,000 community college students and 96,500 public university students statewide.

