Paying Parent Caregivers

State Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin has long been an advocate for children with disabilities. Her bill that would pay parent caregivers passed the Senate Committee on Human Services on a unanimous vote.

 Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle

State lawmakers who’ve been grappling with proposals to pay parents of children with disabilities as their caregivers have opted for a limited option.

Senate Bill 91 would pay parents of about 1,000 children with the highest medical and behavioral health needs to care for them. The bill would allocate $3 million in state funds over the next two-year budget, less than what other proposals that would have included more children would cost.

Tags