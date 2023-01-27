Sustainable Northwest is set to host a producer listening session next week.
For the session — scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Sprague River Community Center — Sustainable Northwest welcomes local farmers and growers to come together and share their operational needs and goals with natural resource representatives who can listen, provide information and support.
Since May of 2022, Sustainable Northwest has held these “town halls” every other month throughout rural counties with the goal of creating dialogue with producers to see how and where operations can be improved.
“The Upper Klamath Basin Producer Listening Sessions serve as a forum where producers can share their operational needs and receive streamlined information and support from local agricultural and natural resource professionals. The goal is to assist producers by responding directly to their needs and help them access available opportunities to address those needs,” said Sustainable Northwest Klamath Basin Manager Kelley Delpit.
Representatives from participating organizations will include Energy Trust of Oregon, Klamath Farm Services Agency, Klamath Lake and Land Trust, Klamath Watershed Partnership, Klamath Natural Resources Conservation Service, Oregon Department of Agriculture, Trout Unlimited and Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, Lake County Resources Initiative, Macy’s Flying Service, OSU Research and Extension Center, Willamette Partnership, Upper Basin Ag Collaborative, and Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District.
Sustainable Northwest has been working in the Klamath Basin for more than 20 years promoting conservation activities that provide community and economic benefits.