Harper

Harper, a white-cheeked gibbon, is making herself at home in Red Ape Reserve at the Oregon Zoo.

 Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND — The Oregon Zoo is in full swing this week as new arrival Harper joins fellow white-cheeked gibbon Duffy in Red Ape Reserve. Visitors can find the playful pair swinging through the trees in the habitat they share with the orangutan family.

“Harper and Duffy started interacting right away,” said Kate Gilmore, who oversees the zoo’s primate area, in a press release. “They traveled around the habitat together, then took a break to groom each other.”

Tags