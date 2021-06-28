On Saturday, a group of people celebrated Pride Month by parading down Main Street, the local event in a nationwide campaign to celebrate members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Queer people and allies arrived at Klamath Commons decked out in rainbows, before walking Sugarman’s Corner where they shared stories and discussed ways to empower the local LGBTQ+ community.
Darnal Constantine organized the event, she said it was crucial that everyone be welcome.
“There are people out here that aren’t politically affiliated that just want to come out and celebrate and have a good time,” Constantine said.
Constantine and a few others at the parade are military veterans. They wanted this parade to be inclusive of all identities and beliefs.
“There’s a big misconception that you have to be a part of one group, and I think we need to end that stigma,” Constantine said during a discussion at Sugarman’s Corner.
Poch Falbana, a student at Oregon Institute of Technology, attended the parade. Falbana is involved with The Treehouse, the student multicultural center, and Rainbow Alliance, their LGBTQ+ student organization. Falbana said he has found Klamath to be very inclusive.
The gathering was an opportunity for some to connect with the queer community and share coming out stories with others who can relate and empathize.
Constantine said holding events during Pride Month has “deeper meaning for her.” After expressing her sexuality, she struggled to find support from her family. She wants to make sure members of the LGBTQ+ community know they have a support system in Klamath.