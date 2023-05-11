SALEM — The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and other fire prevention experts urge the public to exercise caution when disposing of yard debris this spring. With fires already occurring in the state, particularly in the Southwest and Central Oregon District, Oregonians need to keep fire prevention at the top of their mind.

According to a press release, now is a great time to trim trees and bushes, and tidy up plants around your home to create a “defensible space” around your property. Defensible space creates a buffer around your home that can help protect your home from catching fire and provides firefighters with a safe space to work from.