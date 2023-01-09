President Joe Biden signed a bill Friday transferring 1,200 acres across Siskiyou and Humboldt counties near the Oregon border in California back to the Karuk Tribe.
The land had previous been under the management of the U.S. Forest Service.
Karuk Tribal Chair Russell “Buster” Attebery said the land includes a mountain known as á›uuyich to the Karuk people, for whom it is the center of the world, which sits at the confluence of the Klamath and Salmon rivers as well as the nearby historic village of Katimiîn, where the tribe’s annual world renewal ceremony to restore balance to the universe takes place, and Ameekyáaraam, site of the Jump Dance and First Salmon Ceremony.
“It’s a great day for the Karuk Tribe,” Attebery said in a news release. “We have taken a huge step forward in protecting our culture and religion for generations to come.”
Attebery said the tribe has continued to hold ceremonies at the site, but their privacy was often disturbed by rafters and fishermen and those flying drones overhead to observe their practices.
“What it means for the Karuk Tribe, is that we will now to able to practice those ceremonies without any interruptions from the outside world,” Attebery said.
Attebery added the the tribe plans to work with the forest service to manage the land, to enhance streams and timber using modern science with tribal ecological knowledge.
“This is not an area where we are going to put a casino on, or develop for housing, or put a resort on,” Attebery said. “Our plan is to restore those lands to their natural state.”