Karuk land

To the Karuk Tribe, this mountain known as á’uuyich is the center of their world.

 Courtesy of the Karuk Tribe

President Joe Biden signed a bill Friday transferring 1,200 acres across Siskiyou and Humboldt counties near the Oregon border in California back to the Karuk Tribe.

The land had previous been under the management of the U.S. Forest Service.

