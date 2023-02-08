If smoke is seen rising from the Gorr Island area or above land owned by the Rat Club, it should be no cause for concern.

The Oregon Department of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, and other local fire agencies will assist in conducting a prescribed burn on approximately 1,500 acres of private land owned by the Rat Club and two of the three islands that comprise Gorr Island owned by the ODF&W.

