If smoke is seen rising from the Gorr Island area or above land owned by the Rat Club, it should be no cause for concern.
The Oregon Department of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, and other local fire agencies will assist in conducting a prescribed burn on approximately 1,500 acres of private land owned by the Rat Club and two of the three islands that comprise Gorr Island owned by the ODF&W.
The property location is approximately 6 miles to the southwest of Klamath Falls, near Midland. Burning will occur Thursday, Feb. 9.
The purpose of prescribed fire is to restore, create, enhance and maintain the increasingly rare habitat that is found at this location. For best wetland management, removal of invasive vegetation will enhance the likelihood of native species to return. In turn this will improve habitat for wildlife.
Several methods of ignitions will be used during this event. Airboats, multiple engines and a dozer tender combo will be used to monitor during the burn. With the vegetation there is a low risk for spread due to the natural barriers that exist surrounding the area.
The Rat Club prescribed burn will take place when weather conditions and smoke dispersion are favorable.
For the safety of fire personnel and the public, traffic control will be available if the smoke impedes Highway 97. Watch for prescribed fire signs and be aware of smoke in the area both during and after ignition, which might affect visibility on area roads. Also, watch for increased fire personnel and vehicles in the area.