Extreme Weather

Coastal erosion in Gleneden Beach in March 2021 caused houses to sit on the edge of the cliff.

 Courtesy of Hailey Bond

It’s likely to be hot again this summer in Oregon, and that trend is likely to continue.

An Oregon State University study on climate change released earlier this year estimates that temperatures will rise 5 degrees Fahrenheit by the 2050s, with more surges ahead.

Tags