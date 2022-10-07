Mazama High's volleyball team had gotten the best of Henley this season.
That is, until a trip to the Hornets' nest.
Henley handed the Vikings their first Skyline Conference loss of the season, defeating them in four sets, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, Thursday night.
Mazama (9-6 overall, 5-1 Skyline), ranked seventh in the most recent state Class 4A coaches' poll, and No. 8 Henley (11-3, 5-1) are tied atop the Skyline by a wide margin. Third-place Hidden Valley is 2½ games back.
The Vikings beat Henley in a non-league tournament Sept. 3 and swept them in three sets Sept. 20 at Mazama.
Thursday night was a different story in front of a pink-out crowd and with the Hornets wearing pink jerseys.
“We played really good, we fought through the entire match," said Henley libero Hailee Gibson, who had 31 digs. "Beating them (Mazama) means a lot to us and does so much for our morale. These kinds of games motivate us to play better."
Teammate Kendal Hadwick, who had 10 kills and 33 digs, agreed.
“We worked hard for this win and we will keep moving forward," she said, "this momentum will help us go forward.”
Kenzie Carpenter added nine kills for the Hornets and Lily Cline had 30 assists.
“There were contributions from everyone, every kid contributed in this team win,” Henley coach Sierra Patzke said. "Mazama is a really good team and we needed that kind of contribution to be able to win ... this kind of win shows that we can compete with anyone in state.
"This game is a great confidence booster, especially near the end of the season, it’s a huge boost."