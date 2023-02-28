Invasive Frog

In this provided photo, a Cuban treefrog (Osteopilus septentrionalis) was found on a tropical plant, sold at a store in Beaverton in February 2023. The frog reproduces quickly and monopolizes food sources and habitats, threatening native frog species. They also secrete a mucus that causes allergy-like symptoms.

 Courtesy of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

A potentially invasive Cuban tree frog was found Monday on a plant sold at a tropical plant store in the Beaverton area.

This is the second time in the last few years the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has learned of this type of frog entering the state.

