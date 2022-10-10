Rapper

Terrance Scott, aka Cool Nutz, at the home where he built a recording studio for Jus Family Records.

 Jeff Thompson/Oregon Public Broadcasting

You may not be familiar with the name Terrance Scott. But if you’ve followed Portland music at any point in the last 30 years, you know his pseudonym, Cool Nutz.

In honor of his three-decade career of propping up the city’s music scene, primarily as a performer, producer and promoter, Scott is being inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame this weekend.

