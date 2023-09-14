Ted Wheeler

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks at the opening ceremony for TriMet’s new high-capacity FX line of buses on Sept. 17, 2022.

 April Ehrlich / OPB

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will not be seeking a third term as mayor in 2024.

In a letter shared with the public Wednesday, Wheeler said that he’s more interested in overseeing the city’s transition to a new form of government than running a campaign.