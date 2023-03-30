Morrow Sewage Leak

Water pools above the wastewater pipeline at the Port of Morrow. The photo was taken in November, two months before the port responded to the leak following inquiry from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

 Photo courtesy of Mike Pearson

The Port of Morrow, the state’s second-largest port, faces a new violation over contamination in eastern Oregon that may have been going on for some time.

The violation is linked to a spill of port wastewater in an area reeling from years of water contamination from the port and other sources. The Department of Environmental Quality, which failed for years to act, is now negotiating a settlement with the port over previous violations.

