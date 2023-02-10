After a 16 month-long fundraising campaign, the Ella Redkey Pool staff have reached their goal of $150,000 four months ahead of schedule.

In October of 2021, the Friends of the Ella Redkey Pool and community supporters partnered with Ella Redkey Pool staff in launching the Capital Campaign with the goal of funding upgrades and improvements to the Ella Redkey Pool that include creating an ADA walkway, enlarging the current plaza, replacing the waterslide and improving the men’s and women’s locker rooms.

