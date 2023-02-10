After a 16 month-long fundraising campaign, the Ella Redkey Pool staff have reached their goal of $150,000 four months ahead of schedule.
In October of 2021, the Friends of the Ella Redkey Pool and community supporters partnered with Ella Redkey Pool staff in launching the Capital Campaign with the goal of funding upgrades and improvements to the Ella Redkey Pool that include creating an ADA walkway, enlarging the current plaza, replacing the waterslide and improving the men’s and women’s locker rooms.
A total of $75,590 was pooled together with the help of more than 100 individuals and eight local businesses. The remaining fundraising amount was received from the City of Klamath Falls by way of three grants (Klamath County Tourism Grant, Oregon Community Foundation Grant, and the Oregon Parks and Recreation District Grant).
“We are lucky to live in a welcoming community filled with people who are passionate about the Ella Redkey pool,” said Pool Manager Hannah Cartlidge. “With their help we are now able to make numerous improvements to the facility that will give back to our community in return.”
Having reached the Capital Campaign’s goal, Ella Redkey staff are wasting no time getting to work. Renovations to the bathhouse (men’s and women’s locker rooms) are scheduled to begin Thursday, Feb. 23 while the ADA walkway installment will occur later this spring.
The Ella Redkey Pool is the only outdoor pool facility in Oregon that remains open year-round due to being connected to a geothermal well that keeps the pool heated to 85 degrees. The cold and harsh winter weather that Klamath Falls endures doesn’t close the pool and neither will construction, staff said.
Aside from a two-week closure of the bath house as renovations are being completed, the Ella Redkey Pool staff plan to continue operating as normal as possible.
“[The pool] will stay open during the slide and lower plaza renovations. We’ll just work around the construction areas,” Cartlidge said.
In addition to open swimming, the Ella Redkey Pool offers a variety of classes and programs including the Everyone Swims Program that provides all third grade students in Klamath County a week’s worth of free swim lessons and offers CPR/AED/First Aid Training.
The Ella Redkey Municipal Pool can be found at 1805 Main St. and reached by telephone at 541-273-1477.