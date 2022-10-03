Governor Candidates

Oregon gubernatorial candidates, from left, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan sparred over guns, abortion, education and drug policy during a debate at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

 Screenshot

Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are in a neck-and-neck race for Oregon governor with just over five weeks to go until Election Day, according to a new poll.

The poll of 620 likely voters from Salem-based Nelson Research showed 33.4% would most likely vote for Drazan, 31.5% for Kotek and 19.2% for nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. There was a margin of error of 3.9%, leaving Drazan and Kotek in a statistical tie.

