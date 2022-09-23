Governor Candidates Composite

In this composite image of three photographs taken during the Pendleton Round-Up on Friday, Sept. 16, Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan, left, waves to crowds; Independent gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson, center, waves to crowds; and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, right, chats with voters.

 photos by Joni Land/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Every year, people from all over the world gather in Pendleton, a city of 17,000 in northeastern Oregon, for the Pendleton Round-Up, one of the largest rodeo events in the country.

With that in mind, all three candidates to be Oregon’s next governor trekked to Pendleton last week to mingle with potential voters.

