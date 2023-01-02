Police Shootings

Officers gather in front of a Portland Police Bureau mobile command unit parked on Holladay and NE Grand at the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the Lloyd Center in northeast Portland on Oct. 5, 2022.

 Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Just six days into 2022, law enforcement said Roman Ivan Kokhanevych, 24, robbed a Gresham bank and led them on a pursuit through Troutdale and Gresham. Throughout the chase, according to law enforcement, Kokhanevych fired several times at police and sheriff’s deputies.

Gresham police Officer Mark Smith and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Phifer shot and killed Kokyanevych, the first of at least 41 people Oregon law enforcement would shoot at in 2022. Twenty-three were killed.

