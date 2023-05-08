As of Tuesday morning, there were 88 persons in custody in Klamath County Jail which has a capacity of 152.
Friday, May 5
Edwin Lee Harris; 29; Klamath Falls; criminal driving while suspended/revoked; released after posting 10% of $5,000 bond.
Vicki Christina Adornetto-Amerson; 54; Klamath Falls; menacing; escape, third degree; resisting arrest (cleared); interfering with peace officer (cleared); intimidation, second degree; criminal mischief, third degree; held in lieu of $6,500 bond.
Saturday, May 6
Jordan Lee Rejon; 23; Keno; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; bail set at $10,0000; released [on own recognizance or bail unknown].
Ashley Marie Smith; 33; Klamath Falls; parole violation [unlawful use of weapon]; held without bond.
Sunday, May 7
Randy Ray Gallagher; 36; Klamath Falls; burglary, second degree; theft, first degree; criminal mischief, first degree [cleared]; criminal mischief second degree; two counts aggravated harassment; probation violation [identity theft]; contempt of court; held in lieu of $47,500 bond.
Kaden Rarrick; 19; Klamath Falls; burglary, first degree; probation violation [UUMV]; held in lieu of $15,000 bond.
Monday, May 8
Gabriel Rizo; 45; Klamath Falls; probation violation [domestic assault]; burglary, second degree; criminal tresspass, second degree; unlawful possession cocaine; possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $20,000 bond.
Deana Lynette Hanford; 45; Klamath Falls; probation violation [no description provided]; held without bond.
Jon Loren Wilkinson; 47; Klamath Falls; false information to police officer; booked and released.
Elisabeth Grace Jones; 43; Klamath Falls; two counts probation violation [unlawful possession; aggravated theft]; reckless driving; DUII; held in lieu of $15,000 bond.