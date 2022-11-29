Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of Jacksonville in Jackson County after finding a man dead from “an apparent gunshot wound” Monday night.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to just before 7:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside of Jacksonville.
Deputies found the man dead at the scene and said witnesses named a possible suspect. The case is under investigation and the name of the gunshot victim has not yet been released, according to JCSO.
Further details of the deadly shooting have not been released.
