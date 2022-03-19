Police dog Trapper helped discover six pounds of alleged meth, according to police in Douglas County
Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police.
The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19.
Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California, were booked into Douglas County Jail on drug possession and trafficking charges.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.