K9

Police dog Trapper helped discover six pounds of alleged meth, according to police in Douglas County

 Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT)

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police.

The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19.

Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California, were booked into Douglas County Jail on drug possession and trafficking charges.

Tags