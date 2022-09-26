Eric Koon

Eric Patrick Koon, 19, is wanted by the Klamath County Sheriff's Office as the suspect in the abduction of Molly May Swedenskey on Tuesday, Sept. 20. He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, call 911 immediately and do not approach him. 

 Klamath County Sheriff's Office

Local police announced Monday, Sept. 26 they are still searching for the suspect in an abduction of a Chiloquin woman last week.

A press release from the Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) stated that Eric Patrick Koon, 19, is still missing after the abduction of Molly May Swedenskey on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

