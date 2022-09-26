Eric Patrick Koon, 19, is wanted by the Klamath County Sheriff's Office as the suspect in the abduction of Molly May Swedenskey on Tuesday, Sept. 20. He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.
Local police announced Monday, Sept. 26 they are still searching for the suspect in an abduction of a Chiloquin woman last week.
A press release from the Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) stated that Eric Patrick Koon, 19, is still missing after the abduction of Molly May Swedenskey on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
"Recent information suggests members of the public have provided assistance to Koon in the last few days," the release states. "Koon is armed and dangerous and the public should know they are putting themselves at risk if they attempt to help him. The public should also be aware that Koon may have altered his physical appearance."
Koon was last seen by police at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sept. 20 when KCSO deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult. Once there, they found Swedenskey and Koon fled south on Highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
Deputies deployed spike strips, and with the assistance of Oregon State Police (OSP) the vehicle was brought to a stop off the road near milepost 222 on highway 97. Koon fled into a wooded area armed with a handgun.
For past week KCSO deputies, with the assistance of OSP, the Klamath Falls Police Department and U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement have searched the area and have been unable to locate Koon.
Anyone who sees Koon is warned not to approach him and advised to call 911 immediately.