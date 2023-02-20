Police in Jackson County say they uncovered an auto theft ring in Rogue River on Friday, Feb. 17 at the site of a former marijuana grow.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered the alleged stolen vehicle ring while investigating an auto theft in the 18500 block of East Evans Creek Road.
JCSO said Gerald Andrew Fath, 37, of Rogue River, was arrested on six counts of possessing a stolen vehicle as well as weapons and body armor charges. That includes possession of a silencer.
Police said they found four stolen cars and two stolen motorcycles at the rural Oregon property. Faith was booked into the Jackson County Jail.
