Dallas Brass Band

Members of the Dallas Brass will provide workshops for Brixner Junior High, Henley Middle School, and Mazama and Henley high school musicians and then students will join them for a Nov. 5 performance for the public at the Ross Ragland Theater. 

 Dallas Brass courtesy photo

Student musicians from Brixner Junior High School, Henley Middle School, and Mazama and Henley high schools will get a chance to perform Saturday, Nov. 5 with a professional musical ensemble, the Dallas Brass, on stage at the Ross Ragland Theater.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. public performance are $10 for adults and $5 for students (youth ages 12 and younger are free), and are on sale now at the Ross Ragland ticket office. They also can be purchased the day of the performance. To buy tickets online go to https://www.ragland.org/event/dallasbrass.


