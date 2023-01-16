PLAY Outdoors is once again offering a daylong event featuring information booths as well as activities all promoting the outdoors this weekend.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, PLAY Outdoors is set to take over the Klamath County Fairgrounds Event Center with interactive activity or informational booths.
PLAY Outdoors began in 2010 as a coalition of local groups in Klamath Falls all with interests in the outdoors.
According to a press release, the organizations’ purpose is to introduce youth to outdoor activities with an attempt to sway them from electronic devices and other unhealthy activities while promoting family-oriented activities. While each group has its own goals and objectives, PLAY Outdoors put them aside to focus on the youth.
PLAY Outdoors is regularly scheduled the third Saturday of January every year.
The first evet was held in January 2011 with more than 820 youth and 890 adults passing through the door to visit the 30-plus events. After a record-setting year in 2015, PLAY Outdoors saw 1,800 youth and adults each.
The past three years has brought 1,250 youth and 1,100 adult attendees. The numbers for the 2017 event scaled back to 1,405 youth and 1,398 adults.
More than 200 volunteers represented the various local groups ranging from Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, Oregon Hunters Association, U.S. Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, ASAP Klamath County Mounted Horse Posse, Ducks Unlimited, Unlimited Pheasants, Bureau of Land Management, Boy Scouts and others.
Even more organizations are scheduled to attend this year.
Events include outdoor safety and survival, shooting sports education, camping skills, wildlife identification and ATV safety.