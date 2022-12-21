In honor of the 65th anniversary of Ponderosa Middle School, the PTO is asking the Klamath County community to sponsor 65 ponderosa pine trees.
According to a press release, Ponderosa opened its doors in 1957. In the 65 years since, the school has taught students to “stand tall, branch out and grow — both academically and socially.”
Between now and Feb. 18, 2023, the Ponderosa PTO is seeking sponsors for the trees. According to the PTO’s website for the Ponderosa Plant Project (Pondopto.wixsite.com/plantproject), sponsorship is “just $2 a week — less than the cost of your favorite drive-thru drink. Or split the cost with another family.”
After the trees have been sponsored, according to the press release, the Ponderosa students, their families and the faculty will plant the trees along Klamath’s urban trails.
“It’s a wonderful way to instill the value of community service and improve the landscape, while supporting programs for our middle-schoolers,” the press release states. “Not only does the tree sponsorship beautify Klamath, it supports programs at Ponderosa Middle School. To cultivate a sense of community, the Ponderosa PTO provides academic competitions, parent get-togethers, student assemblies and an 8th Grade Celebration Dinner & Dance. We installed soccer goal posts to help keep our kids active and interactive. And we started Ponderosa’s Dads on Duty, Teacher of the Month, and Manners Matter programs. We’re working together to ensure our students grow and strive for excellence.”