Parks aren’t the only thing in focus with the most recent Friends of the Children program that aims to connect children with nature through photography.
Mentors and their kids, part of the Friends of the Children nonprofit, have been participating in a program called "Parks in Focus" since April.
Friends of the Children is a mentorship program that serves at-risk youth by providing them with an older “friend,” or mentor who provides additional guidance to them through adolescence. These mentors are full-time paid professionals, trained to work with kids who have experienced forms of early childhood trauma.
The online training is over, but the children are not finished exploring nature through photography. One of their partners since the beginning has been Will Hess from the Klamath Tribes.
He was focused on providing opportunities for tribal youth to share their knowledge of culturally significant areas within the Klamath Basin.
“This allows us to learn about these places and their traditional meanings as well as tell that story of the relationship with the land through photography,” Hess paused, “through a cultural lens,”
Pacific Power Foundation, a major donor to the organization, provided emergency COVID relief that allowed the program to expand.