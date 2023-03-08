Pig Lawsuit

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine planted billboards around Oregon Health & Science University over the use of pigs in surgical training.

Three months after a national physicians group pressured Oregon Health & Science University to stop using live pigs in its surgical training for residents, an animal rights group is taking up the torch with a new angle.

PETA — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — sent a letter to OHSU last week saying it would inform its 9 million members and supporters if the university didn’t immediately stop using live pigs to train obstetricians and gynecologists. A PETA official told the Capital Chronicle it is launching a campaign against OHSU on the issue.

