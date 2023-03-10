Pet Store Bill

A kitten is shown at the Mittens Motel, a boardinghouse for cats. House Bill 2915 would not apply to animal shelters that offer dogs and cats for adoption, or pet stores that partner with animal rescue groups to offer shelter pets for adoption.

 Phoebe Flanigan/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Oregon pet stores would no longer sell dogs and cats, under a bill moving through the state legislature.

Supporters say House Bill 2915 would make it harder for unscrupulous puppy mills to find a market for their product. It would not apply to animal shelters that offer dogs and cats for adoption, or pet stores that partner with animal rescue groups to offer shelter pets for adoption.

