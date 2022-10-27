LAKEVIEW — The Klamath Ranger district has revised its personal-use firewood cutting regulations and map.
The revisions have greatly expanded where firewood can be harvested for personal use. Furthermore, the new guidelines now allow for cutting both dead standing and downed trees along designated roads within the district with some limitations. Standing trees cannot have cavities, broken tops or mistletoe, as these provide wildlife apartments.
The new map is geo-locatable and is available on the internet or from district offices, printed maps available at request. The map can be used with Avenza or similar apps, which will allow users to know the exact location and reduce the likelihood of collecting in an unauthorized site.
Personal-use firewood permits are free; however, harvesting still requires a permit. While harvesting firewood, a printed copy of the permit and map is required to be on person and load amounts taken must be recorded.
• Firewood cutting is allowed from Oct. 1 to Feb. 28, 2023, on the Klamath Ranger District.
• Dead standing trees or dead downed trees may be cut up to 18 inches in diameter.
• Only trees within 150 feet of designated roads can be harvested.
• Motorized access specifically for the removal of firewood is allowed up to 300 feet off roads where firewood cutting is permitted. Drivers must avoid wet areas and places that will leave rutting or other resource damage. Drivers may be issued tickets and fines for failing to follow regulations.
• Only dead and down trees can be harvested along Highway 140 and County Roads 531 (Westside Road), 533 (Dead Indian Memorial Road), and 603 (Clover Creek Road).
• There are three areas where existing decked logs of all sizes can be removed: On Forest Road 3640-520 Fourmile Quarry, Brown Mountain Quarry and the end of Forest Road 3700-6600.
While cutting, all harvesters are encouraged to follow safety protocols. This will ensure the safety of yourself and other members of the public.
• Let someone know where you are going and when you will return.
• The use of personal protective equipment is highly recommended. When used properly chaps, helmet, hearing protection and during hunting season hunter orange can reduce your chances for injury.
• Post a flagger or a lookout along any roads near where you are cutting, so other members of the public do not drive in the path of a falling tree.
• Avoid cutting trees on windy days.
• Work slow and steady. Look up, look down, look around and be aware of your surroundings. Despite their calm demeanor, trees kill people.
The increased areas for harvesting firewood and the new map will allow for greater ease in harvesting firewood for personal use. Additionally, removing dead trees along forest roads reduces the amount of woody debris that fuel wildfires. It also provides unobstructed views that make it easier for drivers to see hazards and wildlife. The new map and regulations can be downloaded at fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema/passes-permits/forestproducts.